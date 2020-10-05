Coronavirus cases in Telangana touch 2-lakh mark

Coronavirus in Telangana: With the report of 1,335 corona positive cases in Telangana in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases touched 2,00,611 until 8 pm on Sunday. Eight persons have succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 1171. Meanwhile, the recovery rate went up to 1,72,388 with the recovery of 2,176 persons on a single day.

At present, there are 27,052 active cases out of which 22,134 are in home/institutional isolation. On Sunday, 36,348 tests were conducted and the results of 1,335 turned positive while the reports of 695 are pending. So far, 32,41,597 tests have been conducted by the government since the pandemic.

The positive cases were reported from GHMC (262), Rangareddy (137), Medchal Malkajgiri (91), Karimnagar (83), Nalgonda (72), Sangareddy (69), Khammam (48), Warangal Urban (43), Siddiept (39), Nizamabad (38), Mahabubnagar (34), Bhadradri Kothagudem (34), Mahabubabad (33), Nagarkurnool (28), Sircilla (27), Jagtial (23), Yadadri (23), Suryapet (22), Peddapalli (22), Wanaparthy (21), Mancherial (21), Kamareddy (21), Adilabad (17), Gadwal (15), Bhupalpally (15), Jangaon (12), Medak (11), Warangal Rural (9), Narayanpet (3), Komarambheem Asifabad (3).