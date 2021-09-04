Telangana: Covid hits 4 teachers in Bhadradri-Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Four teachers of four schools, two women and two men, tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.



According to sources, a swab test was conducted by officials in schools after they were re-opened. The medical authorities informed the school managements that four teachers tested positive and asked them to take appropriate measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

The teachers who tested positive hail from Papakollu village in Julupadhu mandal, Pothireddy Padu village, Govidapuram village in Pinapaka mandal and Burumphad village.

Medical officials rushed to the affected schools and conducted swab tests for students and staff and sanitised the schools.

The news went viral on social media, triggering panic among students and parents. It is learnt that after the schools re-opened in the district, nearly 25 per cent of the students are attending the schools in and around the district.

The strength of students has been rising from September 2. Following the incident, parents are now scared of sending their wards to schools.