Corporator Koppula Narasimha Reddy starts inddorngames in Mansoorabad division

On the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Telangana All Senior Citizens Association, GHMC Deputy Floor Leader, Corporator Koppula Narsimhma Reddy was the chief guest and started the indoor games competitions for senior citizens at Mansoorabad Division, Chandrapuri Colony Welfare Building.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that senior citizens should learn from the life experiences of retirees in various fields, the methods of our culture and traditions, responsibilities towards the society, etc. He said that it is a gratifying thing that senior citizens participate in sports competitions with such enthusiasm to be a role model for today's society.
Madhusudan Rao, Pratap Reddy, Yogindhar Reddy, Ramanath, Pasha, Somireddy, Madusudan Reddy, Vemareddy, DVS Shastri, Kotta Ravi and others participated in this program.