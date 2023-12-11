  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Corporator Koppula Narasimha Reddy starts inddorngames in Mansoorabad division

Corporator Koppula Narasimha Reddy starts inddorngames in Mansoorabad division
x
Highlights

On the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Telangana All Senior Citizens Association, GHMC Deputy Floor Leader, Corporator Koppula Narsimhma Reddy

On the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Telangana All Senior Citizens Association, GHMC Deputy Floor Leader, Corporator Koppula Narsimhma Reddy was the chief guest and started the indoor games competitions for senior citizens at Mansoorabad Division, Chandrapuri Colony Welfare Building.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that senior citizens should learn from the life experiences of retirees in various fields, the methods of our culture and traditions, responsibilities towards the society, etc. He said that it is a gratifying thing that senior citizens participate in sports competitions with such enthusiasm to be a role model for today's society.

Madhusudan Rao, Pratap Reddy, Yogindhar Reddy, Ramanath, Pasha, Somireddy, Madusudan Reddy, Vemareddy, DVS Shastri, Kotta Ravi and others participated in this program.







Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X