Cotton procurement begins at market yard

District Collector Rajarshi Shah has urged farmers to bring high-quality cotton to market yards to avail the Minimum Support Price (MSP). On Friday, he inaugurated the cotton procurement process at the Adilabad market yard, alongside farmers and officials. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), under the Central government, has fixed the MSP at Rs 8,110 per quintal, while the private market is offering around Rs 6,500. He assured that all arrangements have been made to ensure the procurement process in the district runs smoothly and transparently.

Special measures have been taken to facilitate slot booking through the “Kapas Kisan App” without any inconvenience to farmers. Market yards have been equipped with drinking water, rest areas, weighing machines, and a control room to ensure that farmers face no discomfort. Full-scale procurement will begin on October 27. The Collector mentioned that meetings were already held with farmer union leaders and public representatives to gather their suggestions.

Farmers’ mobile numbers have been updated, and the slot booking process has been initiated in advance.

He revealed that cotton cultivation in the district spans 4,31,042 acres, with an estimated production of 33,46,926 metric tons. Currently, 33 ginning mills are operational in the district. A dedicated control room has been set up at the Adilabad market yard, and farmers are encouraged to reach out with any queries or issues. Additionally, the Collector announced, the procurement centres for soybean and maize crops will be set up soon.

The event was attended by Additional Collector Shyamala Devi, AD Marketing Gajanan, District Agriculture Officer Sridhar and other officials were present on the occasion.