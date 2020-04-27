Couple arrested for selling meat in containment zone in Hyderabad

A couple has been arrested for selling meat in coronavirus containment zone in Cheryal village of Keesara on Sunday.

The couple, identified as K Narsimha (45), a meat seller and K Vijaya (35) are the residents of the village. They found selling the meat even after their village is declared as coronavirus containment zone. The police said that the couple was selling the meat illegally violating the lockdown norms.

A case was registered against the couple under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Telangana government has declared some areas as the containment zones after several coronavirus positive cases have been reported. Strict lockdown rules were implemented in the zones restricting the movement of the people. Essential goods like groceries and vegetables are being provided at the doorstep.