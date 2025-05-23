Court issues ultimatum to ex-SIB chief in phone tapping case

Hyderabad: The police on Thursday pasted a notice at the house of the main accused in the phone tapping case, former Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is absconding. The Nampally court has ordered Rao to appear in court by June 20. The notice pasted at Rao’s house says if he does not appear, the Nampally court will declare him an offender.

After that the police will publicly announce him as an offender. If Rao is labelled as a proclaimed offender, his immovable and movable properties may face seizure. In the light of this, the police visited his residence in Taramati. As none was present, they left notice urging him to come in person. The investigation is likely to come to conclusion only if Rao appears. The police are making efforts to bring him to justice.

Last month, the Passport Authority of India cancelled Rao’s passport and informed the Hyderabad police. The decision was taken following the Red-Corner Notice issued by the Interpol. Rao, currently residing in the US, has allegedly applied for Green Card. Following cancellation of his passport, the Green Card application has reportedly been rejected.