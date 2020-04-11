Covid-19: Strict vigil continues in Warangal

Warangal: The spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Warangal Urban District appears to be under total control with the administration taking all out measures to contain the pandemic. It may be mentioned here that as of now, the number of Covid-19 positive active cases is 22 and all of them are being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. According to official information, two persons from Urban district have been discharged after they overcame the coronavirus.



On the other hand, the authorities found 104 primary contacts of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin, Delhi, attendees negative or the coronavirus. The other 142 persons are in the government quarantine centres. The number of persons at the isolation ward of the MGM Hospital is four. These apart, 653 persons are advised to home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the doctors at the Telemedicine Service set up by the administration are busy attending calls from denizens. On Friday alone, the doctors have received 50 calls. In all, Telemedicine Service has provided medical advice to 122 persons in three days.

The needy denizens can consult doctors calling on 79939 69104 or 79951 18405 to get medical advice. The people, who wanted to make video or WhatsApp calls, should call on 93924 69344. It may be mentioned here that the administration has deputed a psychiatrist and a general physician to provide medical advice to the denizens.

Meanwhile, the Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Commissioner of Police V Ravinder and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy visited Julywada, which was declared as 'no movement zone'. The Collector said that medical teams are visiting every household that come under 'no movement zone' twice a day to enquire about their health status.