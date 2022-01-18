Covid spread under control in Telangana: KCR

Hyderabad: Maintaining the spread of Covid virus is in the control in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday has appealed to people maintain self-regulation and stop attending public gatherings.

The CM also reiterated that the government is ready to tackle the third wave of Covid pandemic effectively in case if there is a sudden surge in the positive cases in the coming days. The Chief Minister held cabinet meeting and discussed in detail the status of spread of virus in the State. Health Minister T Harish Rao submitted a report on Covid situation in the State.

KCR instructed the ministers and officials to hold review on Covid situation and progress in vaccination in their respective districts. State Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Panchayat Raj departments have been asked to extend their assistance to the health department in the completion of vaccination of all identified age groups.