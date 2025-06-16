Live
CP receives Red Cross award from Governor
Highlights
Hanumakonda: Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh received the Red Cross award from the State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday for encouraging the highest number of blood donations.
On the World Blood Donor Day, a State-level programme was organised at the Raj Bhavan Samskruti Community Hall in Hyderabad. The Governor who is Red Cross State president presented the High Blood Donor Motivator Award to Singh.
