CP Subbarayudu pushes for speedy response to people's calls

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu said that after receiving any complaint through dial 100 or other means, the policemen from the Blue Colts and Petrocar divisions should reach the area within minutes and serve the people.

He said that the reputation of the police department will increase by providing services to the people quickly. A training programme was held for the policemen of Blue Colts and Petrocar divisions at Karimnagar Commissionerate on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Subbarayudu said that patrolling should be carried out vigorously in areas where crimes are likely to occur. The movements of old criminals who have committed crimes in the past should be constantly monitored.

Steps should be taken to control illegal and anti-social activities completely. Priority should be given to provide speedy service to people of all sections. Rewards will be given to those who render efficient services in the performance of duties and enhance the reputation of the police department, the CP said.

He suggested that the efficient duties and services provided by the police of Blue Colts and Petrocar departments should be written in the records. Every topic taught through the trainings should be listened to with attention and the duties should be performed with dedication.

Departmental disciplinary action will be taken against the negligent police, the CP clarified. Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, ACP Kasaiah, Inspector K Ravinder and others participated in this programme.