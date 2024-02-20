CP tells trainees to be self-disciplined

Live
Self-discipline and willingness to learn to make people excel in professional and personal life, Commissioner of Police, Warangal, Amber Kishore Jha said. Addressing the trainee stipendiary constables here on Monday, Jha told them to bring accolades to Warangal Police Commissionerate by putting up a highly disciplined performance during their nine-month training.
"The training not only focuses on physical fitness but also toughens the trainee constables mentally.
“The training not only focuses on physical fitness but also toughens the trainee constables mentally.
The training module is based on present-day demands,” Commissioner said. The life of cops is different once the training is completed. They will carry the spirit until their retirement, Jha said.
In all, 658 candidates, including civil and armed reserve, were selected for the constable job in Warangal Police Commissionerate limits. And these candidates will be trained at TS Police Academy, PTC Amberpet, Medchal PTC and Yousufguda Battalions. Additional DCP Ragya Naik and ACP Anantaiah were among others present.
Meanwhile, the DGP Ravi Gupta and Intelligence additional DG Sivadhar Reddy who were on their way to Medaram, were given a warm welcome by Amber Kishore Jha.