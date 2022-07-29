CPI demands KCR to fulfil promise of 2BHK houses

Warangal: The TRS government is relying on pomp and propaganda rather than fulfilling the aspirations of the people, the CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said. Speaking at the party's Warangal council meeting at Shiva Nagar here on Friday, he accused the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of betraying people by not fulfilling his party's election manifesto.

"It's been eight years since TRS assumed power; however, it failed to implement one of its major promises – double bedroom houses to the poor. KCR is enjoying power ignoring the issues faced by the people. The TRS chief relies more on attracting people by making hollow promises; thereby getting a huge publicity," Srinivas Rao said.

The CM also proposed to provide a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to those who have housing sites for the construction of houses; the assistance of Rs 3 lakh is not adequate and it should be increased to Rs 5 lakh, Srinivas Rao said. It' high time that the State comes forward and constructs double bedroom houses for the poor, he added. "The CPI will amass the support of like-minded parties to intensify its fight against the government until it provides double bedroom houses to the poor," Srinivas Rao said.

CPI Warangal district secretary Mekala Ravi said that life has become miserable for the middle class and the poor as the prices of essential commodities continue to skyrocket. The poor are unable to pay the house rent, hence, the government should take up the construction of double bedroom houses, he said. Ravi urged the government to provide land rights to the poor who set up their huts on the government land. The meeting was presided over by Dandu Laxman in which Panjala Ramesh, Sheikh Bashumiya, Panasa Prasad, A Ramesh, Muneeshwar, Gunde Badri, Chandrakala, V Shankaraiah, RL Ravi, Govardhana Chary, T John Paul, O Raju and T Rahela were among others present.