CPI elects state leadership from Khammam

Khammam: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced its new state-level leadership, with significant representation from Khammam district. These appointments were made during the party’s 4th Telangana State Conference, held over three days at Gajularamaram in Medchal district.

Bagam Hemanth Rao, a prominent leader from Khammam, has been elected as a State Executive Committee Member. Hailing from a farming family in Muthapuram village, Nelakondapalli Mandal, Rao began his political journey through the student movement. He served as the District Secretary of AISF (All India Students’ Federation) and later as State President of AIYF (All India Youth Federation). A seasoned leader, he held the position of District Secretary of undivided Khammam, and after the reorganization, served as the Secretary of residual Khammam district.

Another notable appointment is that of Mohammed Maulana from Muthagudem village in Khammam Rural Mandal, who has been elected as the Chairman of the CPI Telangana State Control Commission for the second consecutive term. Known as a senior and respected Communist leader in the district, Maulana’s re-election reflects his continued influence and commitment to party discipline and internal accountability.

Dandi Suresh, CPI District Secretary, and Jammula Jitender Reddy, Assistant Secretary, have both been inducted into the State Executive Committee, further strengthening Khammam’s presence in the state leadership.