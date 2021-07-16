Credai property show from August 13

Hyderabad: The Credai property show will be held in Hyderabad fromAugust 13 to 15. It was postponed in April 2021 due to the lockdown.

This property show is aimed at showcasing RERA-approved projects or Credai members with budget-friendly affordable housing in mind. It is expected that a good number of developers including global developers will participate in the property show to be organised at the HITEX exhibition grounds.

"In view of the pandemic, necessary care and protection will be taken to safeguard all the visitors, vendors, financial institutions, and builders. The registration for the stalls has been done online.

The number of stalls has been reduced from 150 to 100 with ample space to maintain social distancing. A hall is specially arranged to help close the deals,"P Rama Krishna Rao, president, Credai Hyderabad.

With the mass vaccination drives and more than 1 crore people having been vaccinated, people can comfortably attend the show. Hyderabad has inherent strengths when compared to the other States in India, the realty body representatives said.

"We consider survival is most important and the market has picked up due to government initiatives such as TS-iPASS and TS-bPASS," said V Rajashekhar Reddy, General Secretary, Credai Hyderabad.