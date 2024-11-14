‘Criminal politics’ by KCR family: MLA Yennam

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy has levelled serious accusations against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his family, claiming that they engage in politics with “criminal intent.” Reddy’s remarks come in the wake of recent tensions in Kodangal, where a farmers’ agitation allegedly turned violent, leading to attacks on district officials and the arrest of 16 people, including former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy.

Reddy alleged that the Kalvakuntla family, particularly KT Rama Rao (KTR), is responsible for instigating violence in Kodangal and backing attacks on officials. He further charged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government enforced an “undeclared emergency” over the last decade, suppressing opposition voices through house arrests and restrictions on protests against government policies.In a direct reference to KTR’s recent visit to Delhi, Yennam claimed that KTR was attempting to negotiate with central authorities to avoid potential arrest. “KTR fears his arrest and is trying to influence central leaders to evade this situation,” Yennam remarked.

Reddy pointed to the BRS government’s previous acquisition of 12,000 acres for the Pharma City project in Mucherla, noting that opposition leaders had then cooperated with the government, understanding the economic benefits such projects could bring. However, he argued that now, when the Congress is engaging with farmers for a similar project in Kodangal—a backward region needing industrial investment—BRS leaders were creating obstacles.

Reddy asserted that the Congress government’s industrialization efforts in Kodangal aim to create local employment and boost development. In contrast, he accused BRS leaders of attempting to provoke unrest among farmers to undermine these initiatives.