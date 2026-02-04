CS directs officials to secure maximum central funds in Union Budget 2026-27

State Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao has instructed top officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to secure pending central funds for Telangana in the Union Government’s budget for the 2026-27 financial year. At a meeting with secretaries from all departments, he emphasised that officials must work systematically to obtain the maximum possible allocation from centrally sponsored schemes. He clarified that the central government has proposed a budget of Rs 5 lakh crore under these schemes. Based on population figures, the Chief Secretary noted that Telangana should receive at least Rs 25,000 crore as its rightful share.

Ramakrishna Rao pointed out that the central budget prioritises the development of the pharma sector, semiconductor manufacturing, and various agricultural aspects, suggesting that the state take appropriate measures in these directions. He identified a significant opportunity to develop a temple corridor connecting Khammam, Warangal, and Karimnagar districts. With the Mamunoor airport project progressing in Warangal, he highlighted the substantial potential for tourism, industrial, and commercial growth in these specific regions.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary stated that the state is yet to receive another Rs 10,000 crore during the current financial year. He briefed officials on the 16th Finance Commission, noting that fund allocations are based on 2011 population data alongside criteria such as demographic area, implementation capacity, and fund utilisation. Priority is given to development-oriented indicators. He suggested that special measures be taken to ensure that surplus unutilised funds remaining with the central government are made available to the state. Secretaries have been directed to make special efforts to ensure no funds are lost due to administrative delays.