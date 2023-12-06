  • Menu
CS Santhi Kumari instructs officials to make arrangements at L B Stadium

CS Santhi Kumari instructs officials to make arrangements at L B Stadium


Hyderabad: The Chief Secretary of State instructed officials to make all the necessary arrangements for the swearing in ceremony of the new Chief Minister at L B Stadium to be held on December 7.

Chief Secretary, A Santhi Kumari who held review meeting with HoDs of various departments instructed them to make arrangements for the important occasion. The top official instructed the officials to make sure the programme goes off smoothly by ensuring proper bandobast, clearing traffic and parking issues, making sure the security arrangements are in place. She also instructed the GHMC and Water works officials to make the premises sanitary and ensure supply of clean drinking water and also re-carpeting of roads by identifying damaged roads.

X