Cyberabad CP V C Sajjanar felicitates lyricist Chandrabose

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, V C Sajjanar on Friday felicitated lyricist Chandrabose for penning the song (Aalochinchandi Annalaara Aavesham Maanukondi Tammullara). The song has gained lot of momentum during this time of crisis.



The song was released by the commissioner from his office in Cyberabad and the officer thanked the lyricist for this song because it helps in creating awareness amongst public on precautions to be taken to prevent Covid-19.

The Commissioner further noted, "Every citizen shall comply with the protocol of lockdown and help the government in defeating the deadly virus. Moreover the usage of masks is very essential and if anybody is found to be roaming without masks, then strict action will be initiated against them."