Cyberabad Police welcomes back Covid warriors

Ranga Reddy: A grand welcome was arranged by Commissioner of Police Cyberabad Shri VC Sajjanar, IPS, to the 15 police personnel of Covid-19 conquerors of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. CP arranged a grand welcome for them and applauded by senior officers with flowers, shawl and a small gift. Sharing their experiences, the police persons who were recovered from Covid-19 said their concern showed by the Commissioner VC Sajjanar gave them moral boost.



The Covid conquerors are Traffic Training Institute CI R Shyam Sunder Reddy, CI M Srinivasulu Madhapur Traffic PS, Miyapur SI Veera Bhadram, L Rajeswar Rao PC, Sevya Naik PC and others have been welcomed by the amidst applause by officers of Cyberabad.

Gargling of salt water, meditation, drinking warm water, taking warm and fresh food, vitamin tablets, turmeric milk and consult medical team as soon as there are symptoms. Those in home isolation should strictly follow guidelines and everyone has to exercise self-restraint and adapt to the new pattern of living, CP said. All the officers are mentally strong and have created their own destiny with the support of family and with a strong will power that they have overcome the disease and joined the duty. He stated that in a similar manner the other officers who are now undergoing treatment will also emerge victorious in the fight against Covid.

CP praised all the DCP rank officers for continuously monitoring the situation from the lockdown and reporting him. Covid conquerors should be role models for others. One should be alert till the vaccine comes.

DCP Traffic SM Vijay Kumar, IPS, DCP Crimes Rohini Priyadarshini IPS, W&CSW DCP Anasuya, ADCP SB Ghouse Mohiuddin, ADCP Admin Lavanya NJP, ADCP CAR Hqrs Manikraj, ADCP CSW Venkat Reddy, ACP CAR Hqrs Laxmi Narayana, Estate Officer ACP Santhosh Kumar, Cyberabad Unit Doctors Dr Sukumar, Dr Saritha and others were present on the occasion.