Cyberabad Traffic Police Drop An Interesting Tweet Considering the Contact Between Driver’s Vision And Speed

Cyberabad traffic police officials tweeted that the speed of the car you are driving has much to do with your eyesight. If you increase the speed, the driver's vision will decrease. If you go at a low speed, the chances of avoiding accidents are high.

Traffic Rules for Motorists…

Cyberabad Traffic Police is at the forefront of raising awareness about driving. They doled out that if the attempts are made to escape the challans, the challans will be not stopped instead they will get piled up. The tweets made by the Cyberabad traffic police have gone viral. Explaining the relationship between the latest vehicle speed and the driver's eyesight, Cyberabad traffic police made a detailed tweet.

Cyberabad traffic police have warned that speeding can distract you. Studies show that if we can see right ... 80 per cent of accidents can be avoided. Traffic police said that our eyesight while driving affects road safety.

The traffic police explained that 90 per cent of the information we get while driving is by sight, what speed we are driving at, what angle we can see.

Along with the poster, the tweet also reads, "Speed Increases Stopping length and decreases drivers vision."



A safety tip for all the drivers…

They explained that those who travel at speed of 40 km/hr, can see the area up to 100 degrees and those who drive at 70 km per hour can see the road at 75 degrees. While in 45 degrees angle and 130 km speed, people will be able to see only at 30 degrees' angle. Cyberabad traffic police tweeted that speeders should know their limit to avoid accidents.