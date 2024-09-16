Daily passengers urged to construct a new FOB at Nampally

Hyderabad: With the closure of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Nampally Railway Station which used to connect daily passengers to commute, with the closure of this bridge for the past six years have been giving hardship, Vexed with the long pending issue, few locals have urged South Central Railways to construct a new Modern Foot Over Bridge.

Locals pointed out that the iron foot over bridge used to connected from Red Hills to the Public Garden in Nampally but with six years back it was closed by South Central Railway due to its deteriorated condition and this is creating considerable inconvenience for numerous individuals who rely on this pathway. The bridge serves as a crucial link for daily passengers , walkers, senior citizens, women, and children who frequent the Public Garden for their daily walks, as well as for those who catch buses and access the Assembly Metro Station for their commute to offices and schools. The closure of this bridge has disrupted their routine, forcing them to seek alternative, often longer, routes.

In that regard, locals and daily passengers have planned to organise a signature campaign and at present around 1500 signatures have been collected and once enough signatures are collected locals will submit them to SCR officials.

Mohammed Abid Ali, local resident, said “With the closure of FOB for the past six years we locals are facing hardship to reach station premises, as with closure of FOB, we are forced to take long turns, as the bridge closed due to the deteriorated condition but it will better for the benefit of the commuters, it will be better if SCR construct a new Modern Foot Over Bridge, a modern bridge would not only ensure the safety and convenience of the commuters but also enhance the overall infrastructure of the area. It would support the health and well-being of the walkers and residents who rely on this route for their daily activities.”