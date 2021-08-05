Top
Dalit Bandhu: CM KCR releases funds for dalits in Vasalamarri

Highlights

  • Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao releases Rs 7.60 crore for dalits in Vasalamarri
  • Around 76 families will be getting Rs 10 lakh each

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday released funds Dalit Bandhu programme. This comes after his visit to Vasalamarri where he formally launched the programme on Wednesday.

The funds have been released for dalits in Vasalamarri. Around 76 families will be getting Rs 10 lakh each and the funds of Rs 7.60 crore has been given to the Yadadri Bhongir district collector. A government order pertaining to the release of funds has been passed.

"An amount of Rs 7.60 crore is permitted to release from available funds to district collector, Yadadri Bhongir for the implementation of 'Telangana Dalit Bandhu' programme for the benefit of around 76 dalit households in Vasalamarri gram panchayat of Alair assembly constituency," the GO said.

