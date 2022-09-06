Dalit Bandhu making beneficiaries self-reliant: MLA Sathish

Karimnagar: MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar inaugurated a hotel set up under Dalit Bandhu scheme at Husnabad town in the district on Monday.

Sirisilla Maisamma, a woman from Husnabad town, was granted Dalit Bandhu unit. A hotel named Akshaya Grand was established through this unit. The MLA said that Chief Minister KCR was working for the economic development of Dalits.

Through the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the objective was to achieve economic development to every Dalit family. Rs 10 lakh have been sanctioned for one unit. Ambedkar's ambitions were being implemented by the Chief Minister. Dalits would become self-employed through this scheme, he said.

Dalit Bandhu beneficiary Maisamma thanked Chief Minister KCR and MLA Satish Kumar for granting the unit. She said that she did not expect that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented and added that her family's income would increase through this hotel.

In the past the family faced many financial difficulties and with Dalit Bandhu scheme they can overcome those difficulties, she added.