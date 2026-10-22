Dasara stage has never been used for politics: Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy has advised his constituents ‘if your family members have high BP or diabetes, make sure they take their medication daily and stay protected; before praying to God each day, ensure that these patients take the prescribed medicines’.

Reddy appealed to the public during Dasara celebrations that special attention should be given to the health of people suffering from BP and diabetes to safeguard their well-being. If parents at home are suffering from these conditions, family members must ensure that they take their medication regularly. He said that sons, daughters, and daughters-in-law have a responsibility to take care of their parents’ health in old age.

Reddy, along with his family members, participated in the Dasara celebrations organised under his leadership at Ambedkar Stadium. He spoke emotionally about family values, the health of elders, and his long-standing bond with the people of Sangareddy.

The Dasara festivities were celebrated on a grand scale. The annual event,organised by Reddy, witnessed a magnificent turnout. Celebrations began with a special bhajan at the Ram Mandir. Reddy joined members of the Ram Mandir Bhajan Mandali and devotees.

Later, following tradition, a procession carrying the sacred “Shami” ritual offering moved from Ram Mandir to Ambedkar Stadium where extensive arrangements were made for the celebrations. Under the guidance of Maheshwara Sharma Siddhanti, Reddy and his family performed the traditional Jammi Puja.

The Ravana Dahanam emerged as a major attraction. Thousands watched the spectacle with enthusiasm. Fireworks illuminated the night sky, while an impressive drone show captivated the audience. A musical concert by renowned playback singers further enthralled the gathering.

Reddy recalled his political journey and association with Sangareddy.“Many people think I have a lot of money. Whatever money I earn, I spend every yearonorganising festivals for the people of Sangareddy. Forty years ago, when I was young, I participated in Dasara celebrations on this very ground along with my friends. From then until now, my bond with Sangareddy has remained strong. It is the people of Sangareddy who elevated me from the position of a councillor to where I am today,” he said.

He went on to say that he had never used the Dasara platform for political purposes.“I have never spoken politics or sought votes from this stage. However, I always share what is in my heart with the people,” he remarked.

Reddy said, “my family is not limited to my wife and children. I consider all the people of Sangareddy as members of my family. That is why I celebrate festivals with everyone every year.” He stressed that children should pay greater attention to their parents’ health as they grow older. Particularly in cases of hypertension and diabetes, elders must be encouraged to follow doctors’ advice and take medicines regularly. He warned that spending crores of rupees after serious complications arise would be of little use if preventive care is neglected.

Reddy conveyed that festivals are not merely about entertainment and celebrations but also about strengthening family bonds, affection and togetherness.