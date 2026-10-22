Revanth Reddy joins Mysuru’s iconic Jamboo Savari

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari during the historic Jamboo Savari procession held in Mysuru on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

In a post on X, Revanth Reddy said he had the privilege of paying floral tributes at the feet of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the grand procession. He also acknowledged the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Kerala Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

The Telangana Chief Minister prayed for prosperity, peace and abundance for everyone, expressing hope that the sacred Jamboo Savari procession, with the divine blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, would bring well-being to all. The Jamboo Savari is the principal attraction of the renowned Mysore Dasara celebrations, showcasing Karnataka’s rich cultural traditions, religious devotion and historical heritage.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister witnessed the festivities, including the torchlight parade. He stayed in Mysore on Wednesday night.