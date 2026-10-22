Yadadri plant’s fifth 800 MW unit synchronised with grid

Hyderabad: In a major boost to Telangana’s power generation capacity, the fifth 800 MW unit of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) was synchronised with the power grid on Tuesday. The unit was subsequently taken off the grid to carry out further activities ahead of its commercial operation date (COD), Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO) said in a statement.

TGGENCO is developing the Yadadri Thermal Power Station at Veerlapalem village in Damaracherla mandal of Nalgonda district.

The project comprises five units of 800 MW each, with a total installed capacity of 4,000 MW. It is being developed in two stages. Stage I consists of two 800 MW units, while Stage II comprises the remaining three units. According to TGGENCO, the first four units have already been commissioned and are in commercial operation. The synchronisation of the fifth unit marks another important step towards completing the project.

TGGENCO Chairman and Managing Director Dr S Harish congratulated the teams of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and TGGENCO for their joint efforts in synchronising the fifth unit.

TGGENCO Director (Thermal and Projects) Y Rajashekara Reddy, Chief Engineer (TPC) P V Srinivas and Chief Engineer (Construction, YTPS Stage-II) J Surya Narayana were present during the synchronisation.