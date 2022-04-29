Daughter murders father over property issue

Hyderabad: A man was thrashed to death by his daughter for allegedly denying to give property papers to her. The incident took place when a 17-year-old girl reportedly thrashed her father over property dispute in Mahabubabad district on Friday.

According to the sources, Venkanna (46) was living at Vemunuru village alone. It is said that Venkanna's wife committed suicide 10 months ago due to family disputes. Later his daughter Prabhavati got married to a guy in the village. On the unfortunate day, Prabhavati started arguing with father to handover property papers to her. In a fit of rage Prabhavati allegedly thrashed her father after Venkanna refused to handover the property papers. It was reported that Venkanna who sustained injuries on head, died on spot. It is alleged that the village people and Prabhavati tried to hide the crime.

However, the police reached the spot as some of the villagers informed them about the incident. A case was registered and investigation is on. The police are investigating whether it is only Prabhavati responsible for murder or someone else had helped her in the crime. Women constable had taken Prabhavati into custody. Venkanna's dead body was shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. It is said that soon after investigation, the accused will be produced before the Court.