Weather report in Telangana: Day temperatures continue to rise amid forecast of thunderstorms

Weather report in Telangana: Amid the forecast of thundershowers lashing many T5 districts till the month-end under the influence of the advancing Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said on Thursday that the State reported maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above at many places during the last 24 hours. The highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded, for the second consecutive day in Nalgonda. On Thursday it was point five degree more than the previous day.

According to the IMD bulletin, there was a marked rise by 4.1 degrees Celsius or more in day temperatures at some parts of the State. They rose appreciably ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius at one or two places and were above normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The other day temperatures recorded in Telangana were: Bhadrachalam 42.6, Medak & Ramagundam 42.4 each, Khammam & Nizamabad 41.5, Hanamkonda 41, Adilabad 40.5, Hyderabad 39.8, Mahbubnagar 39.4, Dundigal 39.2, Hakimpet 38.7.

In Hyderabad the day temperatures from May 28 to June 2 will be 40, 38, 39, 40, 40 and 40 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the bulletin said the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maldives¬, the Comorin area, southwest & east-central Bay of Bengal, most parts of southeast Bay and some parts of west-central Bay on Thursday morning.

The bulletin renewed the warning of thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, lashing many districts from May 28 to 31. From May 29 onwards storms would be experienced across the State.

On Wednesday rain up to 1 cm occurred at isolated places in Telangana. There was 1 cm rain each in Nagarkurnool, Ghattu (Jogulamba-Gadwal district) and Wanaparthy.