DC BM Santhosh directed the education department to success Badi bata programme

Gadwal: The District Collector BM Santhosh emphasized the importance of the Badi bata program, which is being conducted from June 6 to June 19, to ensure the enrollment of all school-going children. On Friday, he convened a coordination meeting with relevant department officials, including additional collectors Apoorva Chauhan and Musini Venkateshwarlu, in the conference hall of the collector's office. During the meeting, he stressed the need for parents to be made aware of the program to encourage students who had previously dropped out to return to school. Additionally, he mentioned the significance of the cotton crop in the district.

District Collector BM Santhosh is taking proactive measures to address the issue of students dropping out to work in cotton fields and falling behind in studies during August, September, and October. He has instructed authorities to gather information on child laborers and their work locations. Additionally, parents will be informed about government-provided facilities for re-enrolling their children in government schools. The collector also emphasized the importance of collecting and sending details of students enrolled in the first class from Anganwadi centers and sixth class from primary schools periodically.

District Collector BM Santhosh has instructed officials at the mandal and village levels, Amma Adarsh Committee members, representatives of charitable organizations, and parents to hold meetings and send details periodically to ensure no student is left out of school. He also suggested seeking cooperation from these stakeholders to gather information on the number of children previously enrolled in schools and those not attending this academic year. This collaborative effort aims to comprehensively address the issue of student dropouts and ensure every child's education.

District Collector BM Santhosh has instructed the education department officials to monitor programs frequently to ensure improved performance. He emphasized giving priority to girls who don't get seats in Kasturba schools to study in government welfare hostels. The collector also highlighted the importance of understanding and addressing reasons for student dropouts and problems faced by parents, as well as encouraging students who completed 10th standard to pursue further studies. Regarding children working instead of attending school, legal actions would likely involve enforcing child labor laws, which prohibit children below a certain age from working and mandate compulsory education up to a certain age.

The education department officials have been ordered to print and distribute leaflets detailing legal actions against child labor to eradicate the system in the district. Arrangements are also being made to provide students with uniform clothes, textbooks, and notebooks from the school's opening day on the 12th of this month. Special district-level officials have been appointed to respective schools in Jogulamba Gadwal district to improve academic performance, given the district's ranking second from last in the state in the tenth class results last academic year.

District Collector BM Santhosh emphasized appointing officers as special officers and ensuring their supervision to oversee the Badi bata programs' success. He called for cooperation from concerned officials, public representatives, and teachers to achieve this goal and make the district a leader in literacy. During the meeting, he inquired about mandal-wise student details, the number of out-of-school students, and plans for school success from mandal education officials, MP DOs, and city commissioners. RDO Ramachander and District Education Officer Indira were among those present in the meeting.