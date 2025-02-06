Live
- Samsung, Naver executives to attend AI Action Summit in Paris next week
- RBI’s actions beyond a 25bps rate cut will be more watched: Report
- Bengaluru: Contaminated Tap Water in Pulakeshinagar, E. coli Found
- RG Kar financial case: Sandip Ghosh moves division bench of Calcutta HC
- Maha Kumbh: Haryana CM, Cabinet to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam today
- US federal judge indefinitely blocks Trump's order ending birthright citizenship
- Centre approves Rs 176 crore for Telangana under SASCI scheme
- Now, Pakistan will take Hamas' help for terrorist attacks in Kashmir: VHP
- WI to commence new WTC cycle with three-Test home series against Australia
- Many Americans unaware of long-term risks of heart disease with pregnancy: Study
Just In
DC inspects vocational training for women
Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan wished that women should achieve economic development by creating skilled businesses and providing...
Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan wished that women should achieve economic development by creating skilled businesses and providing employment to others.On Wednesday, he visited the women’s campus of the Durgabai Women and Child Development Center in Tekulapalli in the city. He was accorded a grand welcome by those undergoing employment training.
Muzammil Khan, along with Women’s Campus Officer Velpula Vijetha, went around the campus and inspected basic facilities at the centre. Vocational courses are offered to women, providing training in tailoring, ANM nursing, spoken English, typing, tally, accounting, computer, DCA, DTP, driving, beautician, mug work, etc. The Collector expressed satisfaction with the self-employment support for women. He also interacted with trainees and students on the occasion.He explained that training facilities were made available not only for employment generation but also for facilitating success in various competitive examinations.
The Collector congratulated the Mahila Pragna nursing students who secured first and second ranks at the state level in MPHW/ANM courses and presented mementos. The students were provided with study and employment opportunities material. He also commended the efforts of the Mahila Pragna officer Velpula Vijetha.