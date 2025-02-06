DC inspects vocational training for women

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan wished that women should achieve economic development by creating skilled businesses and providing employment to others.On Wednesday, he visited the women’s campus of the Durgabai Women and Child Development Center in Tekulapalli in the city. He was accorded a grand welcome by those undergoing employment training.

Muzammil Khan, along with Women’s Campus Officer Velpula Vijetha, went around the campus and inspected basic facilities at the centre. Vocational courses are offered to women, providing training in tailoring, ANM nursing, spoken English, typing, tally, accounting, computer, DCA, DTP, driving, beautician, mug work, etc. The Collector expressed satisfaction with the self-employment support for women. He also interacted with trainees and students on the occasion.He explained that training facilities were made available not only for employment generation but also for facilitating success in various competitive examinations.

The Collector congratulated the Mahila Pragna nursing students who secured first and second ranks at the state level in MPHW/ANM courses and presented mementos. The students were provided with study and employment opportunities material. He also commended the efforts of the Mahila Pragna officer Velpula Vijetha.