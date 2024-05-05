Demons ruling the State, says KCR

Mancherial/Hyderabad : The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday lashed out at the Revanth Reddy led Congress government stating that there is a demonous rule going on in the State where all sections are deceived by the Congress party.

The BRS chief was speaking in a road show at Mancherial in support of party candidate Koppula Eshwar. Chandrashekar Rao said that the fight is between a billionaire and a coal mine worker. The BRS chief attacked the Congress government on the present situation in the State. He said, “People should notice how Telangana was five months ago and what are the changes the State has seen now? Why have power cuts started? Where has the CM Relief fund gone? Where are the Kalyanalakshmi cheques? What happened to the promise of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver promised? Only one of the six guarantees was implemented. and that too the free bus for women, which is also a wasteful scheme resulting in auto drivers coming on the roads. CM is now taking oath in the name of god. We can understand now he will not do anything.”



The BRS chief alleged that the Chief Minister is conspiring to cancel the three districts formed by the BRS government from the erstwhile Adilabad. He said if people want to save Asifabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts then they should vote for BRS and if they want to lose the districts they can vote for Congress.



He alleged that the CM has entered into an agreement with Adani Group to sell off Singareni. Stating that the farmers were not given Rythu Bandhu, Rao said that the CM says he will give Rythu Bandhu only to farmers who have five acres. “What has the farmer with 6 acres of land done? If you want to have Rythu Bandhu then vote for BRS. Modi says he will take away Godavari water to Tamil Nadu and the CM, who has already handed over Krishna waters is now conspiring to handover Godavari,” said KCR.



Rao said that there was a need for having BRS MPs in Parliament to bring more funds to the state and to ensure Singareni is not privatised. Attacking the Chief Minister, Rao said, “The CM is talking irresponsibly... he says he will send KCR to jail. Will I be afraid of jails? If I were afraid, Telangana would not have been achieved. I will fight without caring for my life if injustice is caused to Telangana,” said Rao. He alleged that the government was taking away the Dalit Bandhu funds given to the beneficiaries. He also alleged that the tribals, who were given podu lands by the BRS government were not getting Rythu Bandu. This government does not respect anyone, there is a demonous rule going on in the state, he said.



The BRS chief said that the Modi government is all gas and added that voting for BJP is like wasting it in the Godavari River. He said that the BJP has given slogans but did not fulfill. The Congress has failed in all sectors and the State got nothing from the BJP government hence the BRS should win.

