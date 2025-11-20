Despite cash crunch, govt splurges on furniture!

Hyderabad: Despite facing the acute financial crunch, the state government has released nearly Rs 2 crore for the repairs of a few ministers’ quarters and purchase of furniture for some ministers at the Ministers’ Quarters at Banjara Hills and Kundanbagh in the city.

The State Roads & Buildings Department gave the approval for Rs 96.90 lakh for the repairs of a bungalow allotted to Mahabubabad MP P Balaram Naik in the Ministers’ Quarters at Kundanbagh. Officials said the government has discretionary powers and hence allotted the quarters to the Congress MP. The sanctioned amount was calculated by the officials of the R&B department.

The entire building will be renovated, including fixing ACs, furniture and other interior material.

Newly-inducted Labour & Employment Minister G Givek was allotted Bungalow No 8 in the Ministers’ Quarters in Banjara Hills where the renovation works were already taken up.

An amount of Rs 48 lakh was sanctioned for the works. R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has put a requisition to purchase furniture for his Bungalow No 5 and the department approved Rs 18.16 lakh for it. Officials said Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also requested funds to repair his residence at Ministers’ Quarters in Banjara Hills. The R & B Department issued orders sanctioning Rs 12 lakh.

On the request of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the government released Rs 2 lakh for electrical repairs and another Rs 30 lakh for the repairs of the first floor of Ashok Vihar.