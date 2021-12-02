DGP Mahender all praises for Bhadradri police

Kothagudem: Director of General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday lauded the services of Bhadradri district police. The DGP was received by the SP Sunil Dutt at ITC PSPD guest house in Sarapaka.

Later, M Mahender Reddy chaired review meeting with the district police officers in the guest house. He also reviewed on Maoist issues in the district and discussed on boarder issues.

During the meeting, M Mahender Reddy lauded the services of district police under the SP Sunil Dutt. He appreciated the SP of Kothagudem and Mulugu districts Sunil Dutt and Sangram Singh Patel. He said that the police had taken every step to avoid Maoists attacks in the districts.

He also said that the State government had strived for free Maoist state. He informed that the government had spent more funds for development of Maoists affected areas in the State..

During the review meeting, the district police explained the activities in the agency villages for tribal people.

Earlier, M Mahender Reddy along with CRPF additional DGP Laxmi Sukla, ADG Grevhounds Srinivas Reddy, Chief of operation SIB Prabhakar Rao and SP Mulugu and Bhadradri-Kothagudem Sunil Dutt and Sangram Singh Patel, OSD Trupathi, ASPs Sabhreesh, Vineeth, Rohith Raj visited the Maiost affected areas and borders. They also visited Chennapuram base camp in Cherla agency mandal.