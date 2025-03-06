Discontent among people growing against the Congres government: Ex-MLA NVVS Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP Vice-President and former MLA, NVSS Prabhakar, said that the people, particularly the intellectual community, are dissatisfied with the functioning of the state Congress government.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Prabhakar claimed that the election victories of two BJP candidates in the recent MLC elections indicate that the intellectual community has become aware of the situation and has chosen to support BJP candidates.

Ch Anji Reddy and M Komaraih won the elections in the Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Adilabad graduate and teacher constituencies, respectively. Prabhakar, the victory of BJP candidates shows that it took the public ten years to recognize the earlier BRS government's deceit, by misleading people with its populist slogan of "Nillu-Nidhulu-Niyamakalu.

In contrast, it took only 14 months to discern the empty promises of the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

He remarked that the MLC results serve as a strong rebuke to the state Congress government. He further noted that in the recent elections, three-fourths of the state’s regions went to the polls, revealing widespread discontent with the Revanth Reddy government's performance.

Prabhakar said that even leaders within the Congress party seem unhappy with their own government, as reflected in the statements of AICC in charge of Telangana party affairs, Meenakshi Natrajan. She expressed dissatisfaction during an event attended by social activist Medha Patkar because she was not permitted to meet displaced families along the Musi River.

Natrajan indirectly criticized the Revanth Reddy government, urging it to align more closely with the people’s agenda. In response to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's comments claiming that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is obstructing the acquisition of central funds, Prabhakar stated that the intellectual community has provided a strong rebuttal through their support for BJP candidates in the MLC elections.