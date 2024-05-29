Disguised as drivers, ACB unearths corruption at RTA check-post

Khammam: Working under disguise as drivers on Tuesday, agents from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the RTA check station in Aswaraopet in Kothagudem district, near the AP-Telangana border during which they uncovered Rs 35,000 in illegal cash that was collected from truck drivers.

ACB Khammam range DSP Y Ramesh informed that there had been ongoing reports of RTA officials illicitly collecting money from trucks passing through the check post. The investigation revealed that RTA officials had hired illegal private workers to help extort money from drivers. During the raid, ACB officials also discovered Rs 20,000 with the unapproved labourers.

The extortion scheme involved a systematic collection of money based on the number of tires on the trucks: Rs 200 for a 14-tyre vehicle, Rs 400 for a 16-tyre truck, and Rs 600 for an 18-tyre truck. This practice persisted even if the truck’s documentation was in order.

The DSP emphasised that the operation exposed significant irregularities, including the unauthorised collection of money by RTA officials and private workers. He also pointed out that it was inappropriate for the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Janardhan Reddy, to be in civil attire while on duty, highlighting his negligence in maintaining protocol.

The raid resulted in the arrest of MVI Janardhan Reddy and seven private employees. Legal action has been initiated against them for their involvement in the illegal money collection scheme. Inspectors B. Sunil Kumar and N Shekhar played key roles in the successful execution of the raid.