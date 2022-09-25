Dist Collector holds review meet on Mana Ooru - Mana Badi prog

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy district Collector Sheikh Yasmin held a review meeting on Saturday and directed the concerned officials to complete the works of the 'Mana Ooru - Mana Badi' programme in a swift phase.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that 183 schools have been identified in the Vanaparthi district and advised the contractors and officials to complete the works undertaken without any delay as there are school holidays on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

She said that 12 types of works such as electricity, water, toilets, dining hall, classrooms and construction of retaining walls will be included in government schools.

In the program, CPO Venkata Ramana, Panchayati Raj EE Mallaiah, DEO Ravinder, DRDO Narasimha, SC Development Officer Mallikarjun, AE, DE, District Officers and others participated.