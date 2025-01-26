District Collector BM Santosh Launches Welfare Schemes in Jogulamba Gadwal on Republic Day

Gadwal: On Sunday, District Collector BM Santosh, along with Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, officially inaugurated four welfare schemes in Alwalapadu village of Dharur Mandal, Umitayala village of KT Doddi Mandal, and Aragidda village of Gattu Mandal. Beneficiaries received sanction letters under these schemes. A video message from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was also showcased during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector expressed his joy in launching these welfare programs on Republic Day. He emphasized the government’s goal of extending welfare schemes to every eligible family and stated that this process would continue uninterrupted. He highlighted that one village in each of the 13 revenue mandals in the district was selected to roll out the new welfare schemes ceremonially. Applications submitted during village governance meetings were carefully reviewed to identify beneficiaries, followed by field inspections. The final list of beneficiaries was approved during the village assemblies, ensuring transparency.

Under the Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Aathmeya Bharosa schemes, Rs. 6,000 will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries starting tomorrow. The Indiramma Housing Scheme, a key initiative to eliminate hut dwellings, will provide Rs. 5 lakh in financial assistance for constructing houses, disbursed in four installments through an online system. Additionally, Rs. 12,000 will be granted under the Indiramma Aathmeya Bharosa scheme. For ration cards, the Collector assured the issuance of new cards to eligible individuals. The process, conducted transparently, involves a combination of social-economic surveys, Mee Seva applications, and approval during village and ward assemblies.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy lauded the Telangana government’s initiatives, stating that two of the six guarantees promised by the state—free bus travel for women and Rs. 500 subsidized LPG cylinders—were already implemented. He added that the four schemes launched today would ensure sanction letters for every eligible beneficiary. Starting tomorrow, Rs. 6,000 under Rythu Bharosa and Aathmeya Bharosa will be credited to farmers’ accounts. The MLA highlighted the government’s commitment to providing ration cards to all eligible individuals and ensuring affordable rice for the poor. He also spoke about the Indiramma Housing Scheme, aimed at fulfilling the dream of a home for the homeless by providing Rs. 5 lakh to eligible beneficiaries. He assured that the government would implement these welfare schemes with complete transparency.

The program witnessed participation from Market Yard Chairman Nalla Hanumanthu, Mandal Special Officers Shakeela Bhanu, Govind Naik, Akbar Basha, Ramesh Babu, MPDOs, public representatives, and local residents.