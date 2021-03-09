District Collector Sikta Patnaik Honoured A Woman From Adilabad District For Travelling In RTC Busses Since 20 Years

Wherever she goes or whenever she goes, she gets on RTC buses. She won't take a private vehicle even though the bus comes late to the stop. Her faith and admiration for the RTC bus is such that she has not travelled in any other private vehicle be it either autos and jeeps for 20 years. With this, the RTC staff and officials are very fond of her. They greet her warmly wherever she appears. She is the one who calls the depot manager if the bus will be late. If you want to know how a middle-class woman who runs a small grocery store in the village got so attached to the RTC, you have to read this story.



Annapurna, a woman belonging to Lakshmipur village, Jainath zone, Adilabad district, runs a grocery shop in the village. Her husband died many years ago. Everyone calls her RTC Annapurna. She will go to Adilabad every two days to buy essential grocery for her shop. Every time she uses the RTC bus to travel. She is familiar with the conductors, drivers and officers working in the RTC. If anyone at the bus stand are seen waiting for the bus, she would immediately call the depot manager and asks them to get the bus.

In the past when there was a strike, she was not able to see the trouble the drivers were in, she offered prayers to the gods to see to it that they were taken on duty. Afterwards, she also planned a party in his house for all the employees and officers after the strike was called off. District Collector Sikta Patnaik was shocked to learn of her admiration for the RTC. On International Women's Day, Annapurna was honoured with a shawl. Annapurna is proud to say that she can safely reach her destinations on the RTC bus, so she will always give priority to the RTC.