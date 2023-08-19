Live
District Collector Valluri Kranti starts "I Vote for Sure" Campaign by flagging off to 5K run
The district Collector Valluri Kranti has started "I Vote for Sure"campaign by flagging off to a 5k run from the IDOC to Krishna veni Chouk to create awareness among the citizens in the district.On this occasion the district Collector said that on the orders of election commission the voter enrollment centres will be set up in the district and the citizens above the age should be enrolled their names through online and the can made corrections in their voter cards through these centres.
She also added that Every indian citizen must be utilised their Right to vote given by the Indian constitution to get a better rule .The right to vote is a foundation for Indian democracy hence everyone should vote with out any obligations.She urged the new voters to check in the voterlist whether their names are existing or not .
The additional collector Apoorva Chauhan said that the campaign of I Vote for Sure can Make everyone aware of the Right to vote