Tight security arranged for elections in Maoist-Affected areas in Bhadradri Kothagudem

In the backdrop of being a Maoist-affected region, Bhadradri Kothagudem district has implemented stringent security protocols to ensure the smooth conduct of polling activities. Specialized check posts have been established in strategic locations across the district borders, including those adjoining inter-state boundaries, to bolster security measures and maintain vigilance in the area.

Of the 36 polling booths situated in Charlamandalam, 32 booths identified as high-risk zones have been relocated to Adinam under the supervision of the police. This proactive step aims to mitigate potential risks and safeguard the electoral process in areas deemed most susceptible to disturbances.

The heightened security arrangements underscore the authorities' commitment to upholding safety and order during the electoral proceedings in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. By proactively addressing security concerns and deploying resources effectively, the administration seeks to create a conducive environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights without hindrance or intimidation.