District Election Officer, Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected the by-election distribution center for the Legislative Council Graduates

Bhadradri Kothagudem distic: District Election Officer and Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala on Sunday opened the distribution center set up at Kothagudem Sri Ramachandra Degree College in connection with the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda legislative council graduate by-election. Several instructions were given to the officers who inspected the process of distribution of polling materials and arrangements at the distribution center.

On this occasion, the Collector said that polling materials should be provided to the staff without making any mistakes, and based on the check list, it should be checked whether the necessary materials for conducting the elections have been received or not. He said that the polling duties should be carried out effectively. PollingThe officials were directed to inspect the vehicles prepared for transporting the personnel and equipment to the polling centers and the tracking devices installed in them and supervise the personnel to reach the designated polling centers on time.

As there are indications of rain, he ordered to take precautions. He said that tight security should be provided for transportation like ballot boxes. Reception after polling tomorrowThe collector said that the center will also be here. All the arrangements for the polling which will be held on Monday from 8 am to 4 pm have been completed and the voters have been asked to exercise their right to vote freely. So far 252 people have exercised their right to vote through postal ballot in the district and 100% voters have been asked to exercise their right to vote in the by-election polling of the Legislative Council on Monday.

Additional Collector Venugopala, Special Deputy Collector Kasiah, Kottagudem RDO Madhu, Bhadrachalam RDO Damodar Rao, Kottagudem Tahsildar, Pullaiah, Deputy Tehsildar, Anjad Pasha, Election Cell Superintendent Dhara Prasad, Ranga Prasad, NIC, Sushil, Naveen. , and others participated.