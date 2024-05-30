Live
District SP Rohit Raju IPS presents rewards to banned CPI Maoist Area Committee members who recently surrendered
The Telangana State Government today awarded rewards to Etur Nagar-Mahadevapur Area Committee member Kovasi Ganga@mahesh@janardhan and his wife Sodi Ungi@jhansi who surrendered before the district police recently. District SP Rohit Raju IPS handed it over with their own hands. When both of them were working as members of the area committee of the banned CPI-Maoist party, the Telangana state government announced a reward of four lakh rupees on each of them.
* Undertaken by District PoliceOn this occasion, the SP informed that the district police department will stand by the Maoists who have surrendered after being attracted to the "Operation Cheyutha" program. He said that the district police department will work hard to provide all kinds of rewards to the surrendered Maoists along with rehabilitation on behalf of the government. He informed that many members working in the banned Maoist party are ready to surrender.
*In this program Additional SP Operations T. Saimanohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj IPS, Charla CI Rajuvarma, SSI Narsireddy and others participated.