DK Shivakumar arrives along with Bhatti for CLP meeting

Hyderabad: KPCC president and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar arrives at CLP meeting with Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka triggering speculations.

Prior to arrival at the CLP meeting’s venue for the Shivakumar held talks with Bhatti, besides N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy causing somewhat unease amongst those who were already waiting for the meeting to begin. The KPCC president’s delay for arrival at the meetings venue and besides meeting with the trio also raised eyebrows.



