Doing total justice to women in govt recruitment, says CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Countering the BRS party’s allegation that a meager number of women got the jobs and the Congress government was creating hype over filling up of thousands of posts, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held that amongst the 30,000, a total of 93 % were handed over appointment letters.

Addressing a massive gathering at the party’s public meeting ‘Prajadeevena Sabha’ at Malkajgiri on Saturday, Revanth Reddy questioned the charges made by BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the latest dharna programme at Indira park.

“I dare the BRS leadership to visit the Assembly and have a debate over this. Out of 30,000 posts, we have handed over 93 % to women. He (KCR) does not come to the Assembly and is ready to address a public meeting at Nalgonda.

The party which did not have a single woman as Minister between 2014 and 2019 is questioning us over this. This time they will lose all the deposits,” Revanth observed.

Over Medigadda’s visit by Central agencies, the CM questioned his predecessor and asked him to stop blaming the Congress government for not taking up ‘repairs’. “You should have come forward to analyse the available options with the Central team. Neither you have accompanied us to visit the barrage nor discussed with the visiting team.

In contrast to your project costing about Rs 1 lakh crore which got damaged within 3-years, the projects which were constructed some 40 to 50 years back by the previous Congress governments remain intact ,” held Revanth to the applause of the participants.

Over the NDA’s efforts to forge alliances with regional parties, Revanth questioned the ‘insecurities’ of the Modi government as elections draw near. “When you are confident enough of winning 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, why is it that the BJP is desperate to undertake ‘patch work’,” asked the former MP from Malkajgiri to the BJP party’s High Command.

Targeting the BJP candidate of Malkajgiri Eatala Rajender, Revanth felt that the leader was simply trying to ape him, as despite hurdles he had contested from the constituency and turned victorious in spite of being a non-local.

“Was he available for the local voters any time in the past? He has lost in Huzurabad in Assembly polls and is trying his luck from this constituency. BJP has lost all credibility and 140 cr voters are eager to unseat the BJP this time,” felt Revanth.