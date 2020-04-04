Don't distribute food, relief directly to needy: GHMC

Hyderabad: During the present lockdown situation, the State government is providing food and shelter to homeless, particularly to the migrant daily workers. These workers were shifted and kept at different shelters and at night shelters and are being served Annapurna free meals during lunch and dinner daily. Essential items are also being given to them donated by the NGOs.

Annapurna meal is also being supplied to hostels, shelter homes and for those who got stranded in hotels and restaurants. With an aim that no one in the state shall suffer hunger pangs, Annapurna meal is being provided to people in shelter homes such as function halls, community halls, temples, stadiums as per the requests made by officials and elected representatives.

The GHMC noted that various social organisations and individuals are also distributing rice and food packets to the poor people at various localities. During distribution processes, a large number of people are crowding and not maintaining social distance which is very essential in control of Coronavirus.

Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan said GHMC has opened a centralised special wing headed by Additional Commissioner Prinyka to collect food and other items from the donors directly and the same will be distributed to the needy. About 10 mobile vans also arranged for this purpose.

He appealed to the donors to contact 9493120244 and 7093906449 or twitter @PDUCD_GHMC, so that mobile vans will collect the items and distribute them to the needy in a proper manner. Similarly those who want to donate masks or any other items to the migrant workers / orphans can contact the above numbers.

If any NGOs or individuals are found distributing meals, dry rice or other items directly to the public, the matter will be viewed seriously and action will be initiated against them, warned the Mayor.