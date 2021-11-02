Don't impose ban on sale of paddy seeds in Siddipet: HC to State govt

The High Court single bench of Justice T Vinod Kumar on Tuesday heard a plea filed against Siddipet Collector P Venkatram Reddy for reportedly threatening the farmers and seed sellers of dire consequences if they resort to paddy cultivation and selling of seed in the district. The bench directed the Telangana government to not to impose a ban on sale of paddy seeds in the State. The plea was filed by Bathula Narayana, a farmer from Imambad village of the district.



Justice T Vinod Kumar took serious note of comments made by the Collector during a recent meeting where he reportedly said that those selling paddy seeds would be sent to jail, and their shop licences would be cancelled and their shops would be seized even if dealers move the Supreme Court or High Court and get orders to reopen them.

Justice Vinod Kumar said that the decision and observations of the District Collector were contentious and amount criminal contempt. "It is very disturbing, and nobody is above the law," observed the Judge, while directing the Registry to place the plea before the Chief Justice bench as the judge lacks jurisdiction to deal with the criminal contempt. Meanwhile, Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the court that the State government had not issued any GO or official communication banning the sale of paddy in Siddipet district. The matter will again come up for hearing on November 25.