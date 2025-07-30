Dr. Sampath Kumar Ensures Water Supply to RDS Canal Farmers and Reviews Indiramma Housing Progress in Alampur

Gadwal: AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar took prompt action to support farmers facing irrigation issues near the RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) canal in Vallur village of Erravelli Mandal. After personally inspecting the RDS canal area and interacting with local farmers, he found that the nearby agricultural fields were not receiving adequate water supply from the canal.

Responding swiftly, Dr. Sampath Kumar contacted Irrigation Department officials via phone and held discussions to resolve the issue. He instructed them to immediately release water from the lift irrigation system to ensure the farmers’ crops receive the required water. He emphasized that no farmer should suffer due to lack of irrigation and directed the department to take urgent action.

Following the inspection of the irrigation canal, Dr. Sampath Kumar also visited Koil Dinne village in Vadddepalli Mandal to review the progress of houses being built under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. He assessed the quality and pace of construction and interacted with beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sampath Kumar criticized the previous TRS government for failing to deliver a single double-bedroom house during its ten-year rule. In contrast, he stated that within just one year of coming to power, the Congress-led Revanth Reddy government has begun allotting Indiramma houses to every eligible poor family across the state.

He noted that not only have the houses been sanctioned, but funds are also being directly credited into the beneficiaries' accounts to facilitate swift construction. Sampath Kumar emphasized that the Congress government's aim is to bring happiness to the eyes of the poor through inclusive and people-centric governance.

Grateful beneficiaries expressed their thanks to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Dr. Sampath Kumar for their commitment and support.

Leaders Present at the Events:

Uppari Doddappa, Chairman, Alampur Market Committee

Kumar, Vice Chairman, Alampur Market Committee

Kunkala Nagaraju, District President, Kisan Cell

Shashi Reddy, Congress Leader, Koil Dinne

Palli Satish Reddy, Transport Authority Commission Member

Vishwanatha Reddy, Director, Jogulamba Temple Committee

Putan Doddi Venkatesh, President, Erravelli Mandal Congress Committee

Srinivas, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department

Other senior Congress leaders and irrigation officials

The events highlight the Congress party’s active commitment to resolving ground-level issues related to both agriculture and housing, especially in the rural parts of the Alampur constituency.