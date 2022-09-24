Dr Sravani who met with accident 3 days ago, succumbs

Hyderabad: Dr Sravani, who was injured in a hit & run case three days ago, succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

Dr Sravani worked as dental doctor in a private hospital in Hastinapuram. On September 21, she booked an ola bike. While going, an unidentified car hit the bike and both bike driver Venkataiah and Sravani were injured. Both were admitted to hospital. Dr Sravani had received severe head injuries and after three days treatment, she died on Saturday.

Police identified the accused as Ibrahim with the help of CCTV footage. Ibrahim, resident of Malakpet, had no license and relevant papers of the car.

Dr Sravani's family is in deep grief as this is the second death in the family within one month. Sravani's mother died 25 days ago due to heart attack.

