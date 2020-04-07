Drones to keep watch over sensitive areas says CP Mahesh Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police has initiated the drone service in its jurisdiction to monitor the sensitive areas during the period of lockdown.

Speaking at the launch of drone service, the Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Bhagwat, said that it was a surveillance technology-based drones and the first of kind to be pressed into service in the city.

He noted, "As it is a trial basis, the drones will be flying in Moula-Ali, Pahadisharif and Balapur police limits. They were provided by Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company.

Using this technology, the police are able to reach the remote and sensitive areas in Rachakonda jurisdiction."

The drones are equipped with surveillance cameras, thermal imaging payloads and sky speaker for public announcements. The drone based monitoring will help our ground forces to reach the spot immediately.

Apart from launching drone services, the Rachakonda commissionerate also initiated the practice of sanitising the patrol cars and blue colts bikes.