Drunkard teacher thrashes 3 students in Mahubabad

Mahabubabad: In a shocking incident, a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) working with the Mutyalammagudem Tribal Welfare Ashram school for girls has allegedly thrashed three students in an 'inebriated condition' prompting one of the victims to join the hospital.

Though the incident took place on Tuesday, the authorities including the Headmistress tried to hush up the incident in an attempt to protect the teacher in question. It is learnt that the teacher, who came to the school in drunken state, was laughed at by the students. Enraged over the incident, the teacher had reportedly attacked three of the 7th class students.

As one of them complained of severe pain in the neck, the Head Master had given a tablet saying that the pain would subside. He also asked the student not to reveal the matter to anyone. But the victim phoned her parents on Wednesday and narrated the incident. Following this, the parents arrived at the school and shifted her to the district hospital in Mahabubabad for treatment. Later, the victim was shifted to a private hospital due to severe pain.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday asked District Collector K Shashank and the officials concerned to take appropriate action against the responsible people by conducting a detailed probe into the incident. She also inquired about the condition of the student with the doctors, and asked them to provide the best available treatment.